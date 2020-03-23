Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 15,500 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.71% of Franklin Electric worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

