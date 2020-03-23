Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 28,647 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,647 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $22,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 183.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 89,715 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth $1,922,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 302.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762,342. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.