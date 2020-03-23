Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 786,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,318,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ traded down $11.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.35.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.