Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 39,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.46% of AutoNation worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AutoNation by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.18. 903,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,820,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.