Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $22,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.47. 234,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,624. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.77.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

