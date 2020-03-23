Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Rush Enterprises worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 399.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUSHB. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,283. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $894.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

