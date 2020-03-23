Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Campbell Soup worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 281,070 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.59. 2,047,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.