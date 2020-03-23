Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTB traded down $9.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.71. 64,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $94.61 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

