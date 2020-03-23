Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 57,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,873,000 after acquiring an additional 672,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,518,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,449,000 after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.34. 443,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.