Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 86,885 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,885 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Mueller Water Products worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 594.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. 60,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $12.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $323,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

