Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $21.18 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 177,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.84.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,815,516. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.46 and a 200-day moving average of $221.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

