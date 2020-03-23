Gagnon Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 259,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,000. Nanometrics accounts for about 2.1% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 1.05% of Nanometrics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,936,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Nanometrics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nanometrics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nanometrics by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Nanometrics stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.04. 813,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.15 and a beta of 1.69. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

