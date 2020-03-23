Gagnon Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 696,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,000. Profound Medicl accounts for 1.7% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 4.57% of Profound Medicl at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth about $2,548,000.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NYSE:PROF traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $6.88. 96,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,829. Profound Medicl has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

