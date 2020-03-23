Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 345,275 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 345,275 shares during the quarter. Lumber Liquidators accounts for about 1.9% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 3.03% of Lumber Liquidators worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. 1,344,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.