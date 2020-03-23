Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 4,565 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. New Relic comprises approximately 2.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of New Relic worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

New Relic stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $40.64. 635,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

