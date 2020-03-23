GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the highest is $0.28. GALAPAGOS NV/S reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 217.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.05. 508,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.49. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.