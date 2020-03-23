GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, GAMB has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $348,660.12 and $59,569.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.59 or 0.04085529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037739 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013013 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003613 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

