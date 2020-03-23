GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of GATX worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GATX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GATX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GATX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in GATX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GATX. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other GATX news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

