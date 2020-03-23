GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,185 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.25% of GCI Liberty worth $18,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth about $85,001,000. Dumont Global LP bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,012,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,036,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 1,676.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 2,066,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,389,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLIBA traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 919,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The company had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLIBA. Benchmark upped their target price on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

