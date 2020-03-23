GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Lowered to C$37.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GDI. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of GDI traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,661. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$23.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.16. The firm has a market cap of $526.53 million and a P/E ratio of 80.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

