GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) is Bridger Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bridger Management LLC decreased its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,636 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises approximately 3.7% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.84% of GDS worth $51,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd grew its holdings in GDS by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,725 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $98,149,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at $56,112,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 71.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 610,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GDS by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,283,000 after purchasing an additional 462,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDS. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.15. 1,769,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

