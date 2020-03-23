GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 48,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,465. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.86.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

