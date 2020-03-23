Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Bank of America

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

NYSE GNRC opened at $82.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Generac has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Generac by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

