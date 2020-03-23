General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 127.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $108.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.61. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.