General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 2.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.15% of General Motors worth $76,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,991,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $512,077,000 after acquiring an additional 222,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $269,034,000 after acquiring an additional 454,441 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of GM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,407,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,669,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.