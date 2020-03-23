General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8,597.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 472,704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.79. 18,097,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,100,214. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

