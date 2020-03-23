Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00009812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Binance and Kucoin. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $162,715.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.02645530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00189961 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00033451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

