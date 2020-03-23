Genus’ (GNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

LON GNS opened at GBX 2,824 ($37.15) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,190.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,062.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 2,158 ($28.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,709.98 ($48.80).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

