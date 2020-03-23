Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$30.00. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 94.70% from the stock’s current price.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.88.

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$1.37 on Monday, hitting C$12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 522,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$28.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.0751813 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

