Gifto 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.13 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, CPDAX, Upbit and Bibox. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $12.13 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.02664867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00186640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Allbit, Bithumb, Kryptono, Bancor Network, BiteBTC, Coinnest, CoinTiger, CPDAX, Upbit, Cobinhood and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.