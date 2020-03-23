Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Stock Position Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 138.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 814,228 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Gildan Activewear worth $41,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,489,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,393 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,259 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $29,427,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

GIL stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.61. 4,174,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

