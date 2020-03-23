Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Stephens

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price cut by analysts at Stephens from $69.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 73.43% from the stock’s current price.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

NYSE GKOS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,578. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

