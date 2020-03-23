Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Global Medical REIT worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,168 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. B. Riley raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.14 million, a PE ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

