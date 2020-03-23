Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Global Payments from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Global Payments stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,084,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,840. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

