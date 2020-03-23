Global Social Chain Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $12,765.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Indodax, OKEx and Rfinex. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 577.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.02635995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00189423 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, OKEx, Indodax and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

