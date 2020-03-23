Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 102,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,336,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.