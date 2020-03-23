GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.79. GMS reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

GMS traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. 605,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,168. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $495.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $49,899.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,899.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GMS by 341.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 50,023 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 150.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

