Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,066.86 ($27.19).

Shares of Go-Ahead Group stock opened at GBX 746.97 ($9.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.65 million and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21. Go-Ahead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 988 ($13.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,792.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,025.07.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Go-Ahead Group will post 16313.0010187 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £4,963.92 ($6,529.76). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 573 shares of company stock worth $526,156.

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

