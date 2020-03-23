GoldFund Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $52,356.32 and approximately $3,331.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005084 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

