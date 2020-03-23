Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 15,510 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of FactSet Research Systems worth $71,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 180,228 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,246,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,324.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $217.98 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.92 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

