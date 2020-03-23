Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 46,174 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $69,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

VYM stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.80.

