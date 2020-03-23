Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 59,413 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.13% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $70,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,075,000 after purchasing an additional 302,805 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,279,000 after purchasing an additional 274,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 169,636 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,548,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,697,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $85.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.30. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $132.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

