Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 7,470,030 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470,030 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 6.60% of Callon Petroleum worth $72,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after buying an additional 9,919,290 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 418,637 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 6,259,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,285,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,625 shares during the period.

NYSE CPE opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,868.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,563.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

