Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.42% of Emcor Group worth $68,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Emcor Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Emcor Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Shares of EME stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.