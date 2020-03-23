Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,942 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Carnival worth $72,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Carnival by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Carnival by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 170,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUK opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. Carnival plc has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Carnival plc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.58%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

