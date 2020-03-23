Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,268 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $74,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

