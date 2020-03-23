Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 17,724 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of MKS Instruments worth $72,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.11.

MKSI opened at $73.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

