Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 521,039 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,698,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 521,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of Dana worth $67,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 365,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 543,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 136,379 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $852.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.14. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

