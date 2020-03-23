Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,923,695 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Alliant Energy worth $76,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $39.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

