Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 685,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of ManpowerGroup worth $66,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.